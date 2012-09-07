See Where The Best Dressed Americans Live [Infographic]

Even though New York City is considered a fashion mecca, its residents are not among the best-dressed in the country.



The website DressCodeFinder.com created this infographic of the best and worst dressed cities in the U.S. Their results are based on restaurant dress codes in the area.

By this metric, Beverly Hills is the best-dressed.

Check it out:

Photo: dresscodefinder.com

