Inside The Biggest Apple Store In The World

Photo: Electricpig: bit.ly

The biggest Apple store in the world will officially open its doors to the public this Saturday.The epic store is located across the pond in the Covent Garden district of London, England.



Luckily for us, Electricpig editor James Holland took a video tour of the Covent Garden Apple store. A few details that stand out:

There are two glass staircases

The central courtyard could fit the 5th Avenue New York Apple Store

The store also has the largest “Genius Bar” in the world

