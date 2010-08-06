US

Inside The Biggest Apple Store In The World

The biggest Apple store in the world will officially open its doors to the public this Saturday.The epic store is located across the pond in the Covent Garden district of London, England.

Luckily for us, Electricpig editor James Holland took a video tour of the Covent Garden Apple store. A few details that stand out:

  • There are two glass staircases
  • The central courtyard could fit the 5th Avenue New York Apple Store
  • The store also has the largest “Genius Bar” in the world

One of the entrances into the world's largest Apple store

The central courtyard that could fit the 5th Avenue Apple Store

One of two glass staircases


The iPod section of the store

Rows and rows and rows of Macbooks

Wait... is that a wall of iPads?

Yup! That's a wall of iPads!

