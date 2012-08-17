See What Stresses Out Every Generation The Most

What we stress about changes over time.



When we’re young, we worry the most about personal relationships, according to the American Psychological Association. And when we’re older, health tops the list.

The APA did an extensive study on stress. This graphic shows what affects every generation.

Photo: american psychological association

