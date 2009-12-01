Check Out Google's favourite Android Apps

Google named the winners today in its second annual mobile apps contest.

The top prizes for this year’s Android Developer Challenge went to:

Sweet Dreams, which lets you avoid late-night phone calls and save battery power

What is the Doodle?!, a multiplayer drawing game

WaveSecure, a security and privacy app.

First place winners in any of the categories gets $100,000, second place earns $50,000, and third place wins $25,000.

The first place overall winner got an additional $150,000, the second place got an additional $50,000, and the third place got an additional $25,000.

A panel of Android experts, mostly Google employees, then determined via two rounds of judging the following as the top apps.

Check the apps out yourself on the Android Market. Here’s the list of winners.

Overall

1. Sweet Dreams – Changes your phone status to avoid late night phone calls and save battery power.

2. What is the Doodle!? – An online multiplayer game to guess what someone drew.

3. WaveSecure – Secures a phone device, data, and sets privacy control.

Education/Reference

1. Plink Art – Snap a photo of a painting and the app will identify it.

2. Word Puzzle – Teaches basic English words to preschoolers.

3. Celeste – Augmented reality app that tracks sun, moon, and star movements across the sky with your phone.

Entertainment

1. A World of Photo – Spin your phone and a random photo will be displayed based on the direction the phone is pointing.

2. SongDNA – Shows detailed information about song, such as lyrics, artist information, and video.

3. Solo – Displays guitar chords, shows strum models, and displays song lyrics with live music.

Arcade and Action Games

1. Speed Forge 3D – Racing game with heavy duty hover vehicles in 3D.

2. Graviturn – Tilt and move your phone to push red circles off the board while leaving green circles.

3. Moto X Mayhem – Motorbike racing side-scrolling game.

Casual and Puzzle Games

1. What the Doodle!? – An online multiplayer game to guess what someone drew.

2. Totemo – Unique puzzle game to match colours and combinations.

3. Mazeness – Move balls by balancing the phone.

Lifestyle

1. SweetDreams – Changes your phone status to avoid late night phone calls and save battery power.

2. SpecTrek – Augmented reality game to chase after virtual ghosts in your neighbourhood via GPS.

3. FoxyRing – analyses ambient noise level to adjust your phone ringtone volume accordingly.

Media Winners

1. Buzz Deck – Collects website content, such as news, Twitter and Facebook updates, and presents it in a format that you can flick.

2. SPB TV – Displays internet television channels from around the world without subscription fees.

3. FxCamera – Adds special effects like fisheye lens to phone device cameras.

Productivity Tools

1. WaveSecure – Secures a phone device, data, and sets privacy control.

2. Hoccer – Sets up ad-hoc networks to send and receive data with no hassle.

3. Tasker – Automate a list of tasks, like send SMS, that can be completed at a designated time.

Social Networking

1. Ce:real – Collects the latest news stories and Twitter trends from around the world.

2. SocialMuse – Browse other people’s music libraries and listen to their favourite songs.

3. SpotMessage – Send message that can only be read if the receipient is at a particular location.

Travel

1. Trip Journal – Track your trip via GPS, record waypoints, send photos and notes, and store trip statistics.

2. iNap: Arrival Alert – Reminds you when to wake up to get off trains or buses.

3. Car Locator – Stores your parked car’s location and navigates you back to it.

Miscellaneous

1. Rhythm Guitar – A guitar simulator to create songs.

2. Andrometer – Measures approximate distances between the phone device and objects nearby via GPS, accelerometer, and geomagnetic sensors.

3. Calton Hill GPSCaddy – Maps out golf courses via GPS to find distances and features.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.