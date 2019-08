By using Google’s products, you’ve agreed to sharing a ton of information with advertisers. Google uses a lot of methods to learn about you and in order to see it all, you’ll need to visit history.google.com/history.

Produced by Jacqui Frank. Original reporting by Julie Bort.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.