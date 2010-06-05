See What Energy Companies Are Exposed To Marcellus Shale

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Earlier today, the Marcellus Shale natural gas well had a blowout, causing an evacuation and bringing fears of yet another BP-like incident.

Well according to WPXI, EOG Resources, a company involved with the natural gas extraction, says the well is under control. “EOG Resources (EOG) spokeswoman Elizabeth Ivers said the well spewing natural gas and drilling fluids in Pennsylvania was brought under control just after noon Friday, about 16 hours after it started spewing gas.”

But numerous companies will come under the spotlight.The Fly On The Wall:



As reported earlier, a well in the Marcellus Shale ruptured today, spewing natural gas and drilling fluids in Pennsylvania, according to Pittsburgh’s WTAE-TV. The well was brought under control just after noon Friday, after spewing natural gas and drilling fluids for about 16 hours, reported the Associated Press, which cited a statement by an EOG Resources (EOG) spokeswoman.

In addition to EOG, the following companies also drill in the Marcellus Shale: Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Anadarko Petroleum (APC), XTO Energy (XTO), Rex Energy (REXX), and CNX Gas (CXG). Just last month, Rex Energy was fined $45,000 by Pennsylvania for environmental violations.

Although the well is apparently under control, investors and energy companies alike are both hoping this is just a small accident that won’t blow up to epic proportions.

