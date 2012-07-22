See What Effect Your Education Has On Income

As millions of people in the U.S. are crippled by student loan debt and high unemployment, policy-makers are raising the question of whether college is even a good investment.



But one thing’s for sure–the higher your education level, the more money you’ll make.

This graph at visual.ly by DegreeSearch shows how your potential salary skyrockets as you obtain more degrees.

Check it out:

Photo: visual.ly

