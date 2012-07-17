Here's Where You Belong On The 'Global Fat Scale'

As the world gets more obese, governments are bracing for added expenditures in infrastructure, pollution and healthcare.



Now a tool by the BBC quantifies exactly where you fit in on the global scale.

After you put in your height, age and weight, the “Global Fat Scale” tells you where you’d fit in best.

I tried it and the scale told me I’d fit in best in Romania.

Here’s what the results look like:

Photo: BBC

Check out the calculator here >

