See What Alexa Vega, The Girl From 'Spy Kids,' Looks Like Today

Alexa Vega shot to fame as the little girl in the 2001 blockbuster “Spy Kids.”



Since then, she’s gotten married and divorced. She’s also trying to revive her film career.

She tweeted this sexy snapshot the other day from the movie set of her latest flick “Machete Kills.”

Here’s what she looked like in 2001:

Photo: YouTube

And today:

Photo: Twitter

