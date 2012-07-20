See Twitter's New Location-Based 'Targeted Tweets' For Advertisers

Twitter launched a new product for advertisers today, the ability to target followers based on their location. This means that brands can now send different messages to different consumers based on where they live, instead of bombarding their European followers with irrelevant messages for Americans, for instance.



Here’s what one looks like, as tweeted by British Airways during a beta test:

Photo: Twitter

