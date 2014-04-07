This Dress Becomes See-Through When It Detects The Person Wearing It Is Aroused

Forget smart watches; this item gives a whole new meaning to “wearable tech.”

The Daily Dot reports there is now a couture dress that is so tech-savvy it can detect when you’re turned on. When you are, the dress becomes transparent. It’s called INTIMACY 2.0 (in caps), and it comes from Studio Roosegaarde, a “social design lab for interactive art, fashion, and architecture” based in China and the Netherlands.

According to the project description on its website, the garment is intended to “explore the relationship between intimacy and technology.”

The dresses come in two models: ‘Intimacy White’ and ‘Intimacy Black,’ and they’re made out of “opaque smart e-foils that become increasingly transparent based on close and personal encounters with people.”

The INTIMACY 2.0 dress becomes more or less transparent depending on the heartbeat of the person wearing it. But an increased heartbeat can be the result of any number of factors, and not all sexual. Working out, of course, can increase heartrate. Exercising in the INTIMACY 2.0 dress could prompt the dress to become transparent.

The company website insists the gowns are perfect for the red carpet, but it seems more of an “in-the-bedroom” outfit, all considering.

Below is a G-rated look at the dress. For additional photos, you can visit the company website.

