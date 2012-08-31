Here's A 40-Year-Old Video Of David Ogilvy Admitting He Really Wanted to Work At Y&R

The late David Ogilvy.

Photo: AP

In this 1977 interview, the late David Ogilvy tells John Crichton that he actually wanted to work for Young & Rubicam, but he didn’t think he was good enough to get a job.“There was only one agency I wanted to work for, and that was Young & Rubicom. I wanted to work there, but I didn’t think I could ever get a job there. I had no qualifications, no credentials, I didn’t dare ask. So the only alternative was to start my own — which is what I did.”



Luckily he had that other job to fall back on.

The quote is in the first 30 seconds of the interview, and the full interview runs for 54 minutes.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

