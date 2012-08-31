Here's A 40-Year-Old Video Of David Ogilvy Admitting He Really Wanted to Work At Y&R

Samantha Felix
david ogilvyThe late David Ogilvy.

Photo: AP

In this 1977 interview, the late David Ogilvy tells John Crichton that he actually wanted to work for Young & Rubicam, but he didn’t think he was good enough to get a job.“There was only one agency I wanted to work for, and that was Young & Rubicom. I wanted to work there, but I didn’t think I could ever get a job there. I had no qualifications, no credentials, I didn’t dare ask. So the only alternative was to start my own — which is what I did.”

Luckily he had that other job to fall back on.

The quote is in the first 30 seconds of the interview, and the full interview runs for 54 minutes.

