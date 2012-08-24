10 Stars From The 1980s Who Are Making Comebacks

Photo: YouTube
Eighties fashions aren’t the only aspect of the decade making a comeback.These 20 stars from the era quickly went from ubiquity to obscurity.
And now they’re ready to come back.
Even in a youth-dominated business, plenty of celebrities are breaking back into Hollywood 30 years later.
Michael J. Fox and “Cheers” star Shelley Long are returning to their sitcom roots, while Pat Benatar is back on tour.
Even Molly Ringwald is booked with jobs these days.
Check out what these celebrities and more are doing, and what they look like today.
The actor also starred in the hit 1980s sitcom 'Family Ties.' He was on the successful sitcom 'Spin City' about a decade ago but his career has slowed since then.
It's loosely based on his own life as a father battling Parkinson's, which he has been battling in real life since 1991. Four major networks fought for the show before it landed at NBC.
Fox has been married to his wife Tracy since 1988 and they have four children.
She played spoiled rich girl Blair. After the show ended in 1988, she didn't make a television appearance until a reunion in 2001.
In addition to honing her 'Survivor' instincts over the years, Whelchel is now a mother of three and married to a minister. A devout Christian, she's also written Bible study books for women and speaks at 'Women of Faith' conferences.
She starred in 'Pretty in Pink,' 'Sixteen Candles,' and 'The Breakfast Club.' After that, she starred in flops like 'For Keeps?' and a variety of TV movies. By 2000, she had almost completely fallen off the radar.
She also starred in an episode of 'Psych.' Ringwald is married to a writer and has three children, including one set of twins.
He starred in 1980's blockbusters including 'The Outsiders' and 'St. Elmo's Fire.' His next big hit didn't come until 'The West Wing' in 1999.
Recently, Lowe's appeared on 'Parks and Recreation.' He's also set to star in a series of TV movies, including one about Florida mother Casey Anthony.
By the late 1990s, his career had fizzled out. His biggest hit was voicing Moses in the animated film 'The Prince Of Egypt.'
He received a Grammy nomination and starred in a Tenacious D video. His IMDB profile lists several movies in post-production, including one where he plays Mark Twain.
Then she faded into obscurity, appearing mostly in low-budget TV movies. Rashad focused on her job as mother of four children.
She joined the cast of the NBC pilot 'Do No Harm,' a psychological thriller that's loosely based on 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.'
After she quit, her career fizzled out. She made guest appearances on sitcoms including '8 Simple Rules,' 'Frasier' and 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch.'
She's starring in several movies that will be released this year and next. She has a daughter, Juliana, who was born in 1985.
She sold more than 10 million records worldwide. But by the '90s, her records flopped and she did a stint on Broadway.
She starred in Katy Perry's 'Last Friday Night' video and made a cameo in 'Rock of Ages' with Tom Cruise. She also went on tour with Tiffany, another pop idol from the era.
She also headlined with Al Pacino in 'The Sea of Love.' She made appearances in movies including 'Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas' and 'The Big Easy'
She's since signed on to other big roles and will appear in 'Very Good Girls' with Dakota Fanning and Elizabeth Olsen.
Her most famous singles include 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot' and 'Love Is A Battlefield.' She released an album in 1997 but it's only sold 65,000 copies to date.
And last year, she toured with Blondie. Benatar has been married for 30 years and has two daughters.
