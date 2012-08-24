10 Stars From The 1980s Who Are Making Comebacks

Photo: YouTube

Eighties fashions aren’t the only aspect of the decade making a comeback.These 20 stars from the era quickly went from ubiquity to obscurity.



And now they’re ready to come back.

Even in a youth-dominated business, plenty of celebrities are breaking back into Hollywood 30 years later.

Michael J. Fox and “Cheers” star Shelley Long are returning to their sitcom roots, while Pat Benatar is back on tour.

Even Molly Ringwald is booked with jobs these days.

Check out what these celebrities and more are doing, and what they look like today.

