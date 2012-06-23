CONCEPT: See The World Through Instagram Filters With These Amazing Glasses

Kevin Smith
instaglasses 12

Check out the Instaglasses, an amazing idea that fuses one of our favourite apps with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Instaglasses is a concept discovered by Cult of Mac.

Designed by Markus Gerke, Instaglasses are just as easy to use as Instagram. A slider on one arm of the frames activates the filters, and if you see something you like, you can tap a button and upload it to your Instagram feed. 

We guess the glasses would have some sort of WiFi or 4G chip to make the uploads possible.

Sadly, this concept will probably remain just that, but we still think its a really awesome idea.

The Instaglasses are boxed just like an Apple product.

Here they are inside the box. We wonder how you would charge them...

The camera is cleverly integrated into the side. featuring the Instagram logo right between the eyes.

Change the filters and take a photo with the click of a button.

The branding would be in a nice chrome finish.

Now here is how the glasses would work.

This would be awesome.

This filter looks awesome.

This filter gives sunglasses a whole new meaning.

Now check this out>

The Top 10 iPhone Camera Apps Of All Time>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.