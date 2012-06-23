CONCEPT: See The World Through Instagram Filters With These Amazing Glasses

Check out the Instaglasses, an amazing idea that fuses one of our favourite apps with a stylish pair of sunglasses.



Instaglasses is a concept discovered by Cult of Mac.

Designed by Markus Gerke, Instaglasses are just as easy to use as Instagram. A slider on one arm of the frames activates the filters, and if you see something you like, you can tap a button and upload it to your Instagram feed.

We guess the glasses would have some sort of WiFi or 4G chip to make the uploads possible.

Sadly, this concept will probably remain just that, but we still think its a really awesome idea.

