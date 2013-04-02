The White House Pranked Everyone With This Hilarious April Fools Joke

The White House on Monday announced that it would release a “special video message” from President Barack Obama at 10 a.m. ET.



Unsurprisingly, the surprise announcement was met with extreme scepticism. After all, Monday is April 1 (April Fool’s).

And it looks like that scepticism was well founded. The video message was indeed a prank.

Here’s the White House’s April Fool’s video statement from “the president”:

recognise the speaker?

Yup, that’s “Kid President.” You may remember him from the viral pep talk he gave in January:

This story was originally published by The Blaze.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.