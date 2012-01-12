See The Sexy Dakota Fanning Cover Cosmo Sold Vs. The Cleaner Copy They Showed Advertisers

Cosmo’s February issue created quite the stir for featuring a not quite 18-year old Dakota Fanning pouting next to a slew of sexually explicit headlines.

But, according to the New York Observer, advertisers saw a different, tamer version of Cosmo’s racy cover.

Advertising-friendly headlines like “Feel Close After a Fight” and “Spring Clothes, Hair, Nails” were swapped for “His Best Sex Ever” and “Too Naughty To Say Here!”

This issue came out months after Fanning’s ad for Marc Jacobs’ Oh Lola! perfume was banned in the UK for appearing to sexualize a child.

But this isn’t the first time that Cosmo has sent advertisers toned-down covers. Thus, the tactic was not implemented specifically for their 17-year old cover model.

Jezebel reported that the newsstand headlines promising “60 Sex Tips” and “Orgasm Virgins” on the January 2011 issue, featuring Ashley Greene, also magically disappeared when it was sent to advertisers.

