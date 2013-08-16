See The Secret, Failed Plan For A $US6 Billion Boardroom Coup At BlackBerry

A year ago, tech
venture capital investor Robin Chan— who has funded Twitter, Square and Foursquare,
among others— put together
a secret plan to stage what he calls a “coup d’etat”that would have rescued BlackBerry.
The plan was codenamed “BBX”: Chan hoped to raise $US6 billion, and then approach BlackBerry with this takeover plan, outlined in a PowerPoint deck on the following pages.
BBX — which we noticed when it was mentioned on The Verge — would have replaced BlackBerry’s management, and ditched the phone’s operating system. In its place, Chan would have the company use an Android “fork,” meaning a version of Android with some of BlackBerry’s own tweaks and styling on top.
The plan didn’t get enough backing and came to nothing.
Here’s how Chan and his team envisioned the takeover of BlackBerry. You can download the deck in its entirety from Slideshare.
Blackberry officially announced plans to seek a buyer three days ago. That's why Chan decided to publish his abandoned takeover plan.
'Over a year ago, I helped form a secret product and engineering team based Silicon Valley that was keenly interested in taking over the company,' he told his Facebook and Slideshare followers.
'We wanted to move the company and its passionate customers to a custom enterprise tier of Android.'
Heins insisted there was 'nothing wrong with the company as it exists right now,' according to a Reuters report in July 2012.
Chan told The Verge 'he assembled an 'elite dream team' of designers and engineers, whose names he won't reveal.'
'The thing that surprised me is there were a lot of people who loved the BlackBerry product and were sad to see it deteriorate to such a state,' he says.
Tom Moss, former head of business development for Android, posted to Chan on Facebook: 'This could have actually worked ... with some tweaks ;o) ... Honestly, what you suggested might even still be possible today.'
Here's Chan's plan to have BlackBerry adopt Android as its core operating system -- saving the company development costs, and pleasing employees who prefer Android over old BlackBerrys.
