See The Secret, Failed Plan For A $US6 Billion Boardroom Coup At BlackBerry

Robin Chan / Twitter Robin Chan, who put together the secret plan for a new Android-based Blackberry.

A year ago, tech

venture capital investor Robin Chan— who has funded Twitter, Square and Foursquare,

among others— put together

a secret plan to stage what he calls a “coup d’etat”that would have rescued BlackBerry.

The plan was codenamed “BBX”: Chan hoped to raise $US6 billion, and then approach BlackBerry with this takeover plan, outlined in a PowerPoint deck on the following pages.

BBX — which we noticed when it was mentioned on The Verge — would have replaced BlackBerry’s management, and ditched the phone’s operating system. In its place, Chan would have the company use an Android “fork,” meaning a version of Android with some of BlackBerry’s own tweaks and styling on top.

The plan didn’t get enough backing and came to nothing.

Here’s how Chan and his team envisioned the takeover of BlackBerry. You can download the deck in its entirety from Slideshare.

