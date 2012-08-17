See The Ridiculous Tricks Of The World's Cheapest People

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Some people take frugality to the extreme, and they don’t stop at coupons. A recent thread on Reddit explored all the ridiculous things people do to save a few pennies.



Here are some of the craziest things we read, edited for clarity.

One person charged for leftovers:

“A group of folks went out for dinner at a convention, and several people had leftovers. When we returned, one of the people who had not been able to get out to dinner was bummed, so one of the diners said, “Well, I have some leftovers, if you’d like them.”

“Sure!”

“OK, my meal was $10, and there’s about half of it left, so you owe me…”‘

Other people cut corners to save at the store:

“My mum had a boyfriend that would pull the stems off of cherries before purchasing them from the grocery store because he felt they’d weigh less without the stems and he’d get more for the money. A friend (who used to work at a supermarket) once told me about a customer who used to peel bananas before he bought them, for the same reason…”

Cheapskates go to gross extremes at the casino:

“I work at a casino, and I am constantly amazed at how many people raid ashtrays for the last bits of tobacco in cigarette butts.”

And the bar:

“I work in a bar where people will walk in and start drinking out of the beers left on the tables of regulars that go out for smokes and stuff until we catch them and throw them out.”

With electricity:

“I knew a farmer who only had one lightbulb, he would carry it around with him all the time. Taking it from one room to another if he needed to.”

And at Ikea:

At Ikea coffee is bottomless (now a cup is free with the Ikea family card), but before that it was like $2. My girlfriends friend, and her family, would go in and buy one cup and it would be passed along to each member to get their turn.

