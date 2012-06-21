See The Results Of Facebook's 'Mobile Only' Ad Campaign Tests

Photo: Uggboy and Ugggirl / Flickr, CC

Facebook is testing mobile-only campaigns with a small group of clients and the early, anecdotal results show click-through rates of more than 1 per cent, according to a note to investors from Rory Maher of Capstone Investments. That performance is 15 times better than Facebook’s self-serve “Marketplace” ads

and 10 times better than the average web banner ad, Maher says.Facebook launched its mobile-only ad marketplace earlier this month. The downside: customer conversion rates on mobile seem to be lower than in the PC environment. Maher wrote:



None of the more than 3 major agencies we spoke with had run campaigns on Facebook mobile since many are still trying to determine the best way to spend on the platform …

Facebook has indicated to advertisers that it is testing mobile-only campaigns with a small group of clients. Currently Facebook determines how much of an advertisers’ budget is allocated to mobile inventory. We believe CTR on mobile-only campaigns have exceeded 1.5% in some cases, indicating mobile-only campaigns perform better than hybrid PC/mobile campaigns, all things being equal.

Related:

InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari Talks Profits And Acquisition Strategy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.