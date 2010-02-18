You Can Buy Whistler, The Olympic Ski Mountain That's On The Verge Of Liquidation

Photo: AP
Bought by Fortress Investment Group in 2006 for $2.8 billion, Intrawest LLC is one of the premier owners and operators of luxury resorts in the U.S. and Canada.
As it turns out, Fortress’ investment is falling apart. And with good reason too. With the recession still hanging around our economy, less people have been frequenting resorts and vacationing since the beginning of the financial crisis.Despite the downhill skiing event of the 2010 Winter Olympics being held in Whistler, British Columbia, it appears nothing can save Intrawest.
Fast forward to today and Fortress is trying to refinance Intrawest’s debt, but an auction is scheduled for February 19th. Here’s a look at what’s going to hit the auction block should the talks peter out.
Check out these hot ski properties >
'Quaint and charming, Ontario's winter playground is a favourable for locals and visitors alike'
Image: Official Website
'Relaxed by nature, this hidden B.C. gem blends outdoor energy with rustic beauty.'
Image: Official Website
'A fun and exciting resort hardly one hour from New York City - the perfect getaway!'
Image: Official Website
'A downhome escape in West Virginia, perfect for year-round fun & adventure.'
Image: Official Website
'A world unto itself, Sandestin is a dream destination for golf, sun, sand and fun.'
Image: Official Website
'Eastern North America's #1 resort for lodging is home to French 'joie de vivre.'
Image: Official Website
'Largest terrain in North America & consistently rated one of the best on the continent.'
Image: Official Website
'A town like no other, yet with elements of every classic American beach town.'
Image: Official Website
'A collection of upscale resort hotels at the Creekside base of Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.'
Image: Official Website
' A desert & Tuscan-influenced escape only 17 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.'
Image: Official Website
'The area's first four-star hotel-condo, with all of Napa's delights at your doorstep.'
Image: Official Website
'Orlando's ultimate residential address. Live, work and play with the best at your door step.'
Image: Official Website
'Unparalleled luxury and convenience at Ontario's premier four-season resort.'
Image: Official Website
'Make your dreams a reality by travelling to the pristine backcountry by helicopter.'
Image: Official Website
'Prepare yourself for a mountain experience like no other with the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-hiking operator.'
Image: Official Website
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.