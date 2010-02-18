You Can Buy Whistler, The Olympic Ski Mountain That's On The Verge Of Liquidation

Photo: AP

Bought by Fortress Investment Group in 2006 for $2.8 billion, Intrawest LLC is one of the premier owners and operators of luxury resorts in the U.S. and Canada.

As it turns out, Fortress’ investment is falling apart. And with good reason too. With the recession still hanging around our economy, less people have been frequenting resorts and vacationing since the beginning of the financial crisis.Despite the downhill skiing event of the 2010 Winter Olympics being held in Whistler, British Columbia, it appears nothing can save Intrawest.

Fast forward to today and Fortress is trying to refinance Intrawest’s debt, but an auction is scheduled for February 19th. Here’s a look at what’s going to hit the auction block should the talks peter out.







