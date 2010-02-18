You Can Buy Whistler, The Olympic Ski Mountain That's On The Verge Of Liquidation

Bought by Fortress Investment Group in 2006 for $2.8 billion, Intrawest LLC is one of the premier owners and operators of luxury resorts in the U.S. and Canada.

As it turns out, Fortress’ investment is falling apart. And with good reason too. With the recession still hanging around our economy, less people have been frequenting resorts and vacationing since the beginning of the financial crisis.Despite the downhill skiing event of the 2010 Winter Olympics being held in Whistler, British Columbia, it appears nothing can save Intrawest.

Fast forward to today and Fortress is trying to refinance Intrawest’s debt, but an auction is scheduled for February 19th. Here’s a look at what’s going to hit the auction block should the talks peter out.


Blue Mountain (Ontario, Canada)

'Quaint and charming, Ontario's winter playground is a favourable for locals and visitors alike'

Image: Official Website

Panorama Mountain Village (British Columbia, Canada)

'Relaxed by nature, this hidden B.C. gem blends outdoor energy with rustic beauty.'

Image: Official Website

Mountain Creek (Mountain Creek, New Jersey)

'A fun and exciting resort hardly one hour from New York City - the perfect getaway!'

Image: Official Website

Snowshoe Mountain (Snowshoe, West Virginia)

'A downhome escape in West Virginia, perfect for year-round fun & adventure.'

Image: Official Website

Sandestin Gold and Beach Resort (Destin, Florida)

'A world unto itself, Sandestin is a dream destination for golf, sun, sand and fun.'

Image: Official Website

Stratton Mountain Resort (Stratton, Vermont)

'An authentic Vermont resort with guaranteed snow and guaranteed fun!'

Image: Official Website

Steamboat Ski & Resort (Steamboat Springs, Colorado)

'See why Ski Town, U.S.A. has produced more olympians than anywhere.'

Image: Official Website

Winter Park Resort (Winter Park, Colorado)

'Colorado's favourite, Winter Park celebrates legendary moments everyday.'

Image: Official Website

Mont Tremblant Ski Resort (Québec, Canada)

'Eastern North America's #1 resort for lodging is home to French 'joie de vivre.'

Image: Official Website

Whistler-Blackcomb Mountains (Whistler, Canada)

'Largest terrain in North America & consistently rated one of the best on the continent.'

Image: Official Website

Cottage Rental Agency (Seaside, Florida)

'A town like no other, yet with elements of every classic American beach town.'

Image: Official Website

Honua Kai Maui Resort & Spa (Maui, Hawaii)

'An idyllic beachfront community on the magical island of Maui.'

Image: Official Website

Lodging Ovations (Whistler, Canada)

'A collection of upscale resort hotels at the Creekside base of Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.'

Image: Official Website

Marriott Courtyard (Destin, Florida)

'Discover a charming hotel nestled among the Beaches in Destin, Florida.'

Image: Official Website

Marriott Residence Inn (Destin, Florida)

'Welcome to a spectacular setting on the Gulf coast in Destin, Florida.'

Image: Official Website

MonteLago Village Resort (Las Vegas, Nevada)

' A desert & Tuscan-influenced escape only 17 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.'

Image: Official Website

Westin Napa Verasa (Napa Valley, California)

'The area's first four-star hotel-condo, with all of Napa's delights at your doorstep.'

Image: Official Website

Westin Imagine Orlando (Orlando, Florida)

'Orlando's ultimate residential address. Live, work and play with the best at your door step.'

Image: Official Website

Westin Monache Resort (Mammoth Lakes, California)

'Unprecedented levels of luxury and service at Mammoth Mountain.'

Image: Official Website

The Westin Trillium House (Ontario, Canada)

'Unparalleled luxury and convenience at Ontario's premier four-season resort.'

Image: Official Website

Whistler Heli Skiing

'Make your dreams a reality by travelling to the pristine backcountry by helicopter.'

Image: Official Website

Canadian Mountain Holidays

'Prepare yourself for a mountain experience like no other with the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-hiking operator.'

Image: Official Website

