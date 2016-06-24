See the Northern Lights from a glass igloo in the middle of the Finnish wilderness

Valtteri Hirvonen See the Northern Lights from bed.

What could be better than seeing the Northern Lights?

Seeing them from bed.

And at the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, a hotel in Finnish Lapand, you can do just that.

Just north of the Arctic Circle, the hotel offers incredible glass igloos to sleep in, allowing for unobstructed views of the Aurora Borealis.

