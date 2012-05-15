See The Hideous New Olympic Tower That Has Enraged London

Photo: ArcelorMittal
In preparation for the Olympics, London has just finished construction of the ArcelorMittal Orbit: a sculpture tower sponsored by the European steel company that soars 376 feet into the air.It should be a moment of triumph. The last two times London created massive sponsored vanity art structures—the Dome exhibition space and the Eye Ferris wheel—Londoners liked them so much they became permanent additions to the skyline.
There’s just one problem: Aside from designer/artist Anish Kapoor, engineer Cecil Balmond, and Arcelor CEO Lakshmi Mittal, everyone thinks it’s the ugliest structure they’ve ever seen.
This picture is from the ArcelorMittal Orbit web site.
Here's the Orbit in an early stage of construction. Currently the Orbit is the tallest sculpture in the United Kingdom.
It's taller than the Statue of Liberty and Big Ben, twice as high as Nelson's column in London's Trafalgar Square, and a third of the size of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
