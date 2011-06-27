10 Awesome Building Designs Of The Future

Photo: Maxwan
Along our favourite interdisciplinary train of thought on architecture, the 1987 classic song by The Alan Parsons Project, “La Sagrada Familia” opens with the following lines: “Who knows where the road may lead us, Only a fool would say.” Likewise, this “See the Future” collection from OpenBuildings is no arrogant attempt at prophecy—it humbly places in juxtaposition a wide and non-homogenous variety of buildings that, just like “La Sagrada Familia” did and still does, transcend our notion of everyday life as we know it.
So where will the future take us? Would it, most predictably, be a further, yet formally enhanced by advancing construction technology, development of rational social analysis and behavioural studies imprinted into sites of aptly monitored specific character.
Will it bring people together or scatter them around the globe like never before?
Could the future be happening already in Zaha Hadid’s highly graphic shapes, introducing structure into our habitual activities through organizational systems and growth patterns borrowed from the natural world?
Or maybe—judging by another popular trend in today’s architecture—the future is it going to be all about sustainability and science, like Masdar City and the fascinating “mothership” project for new Apple Campus.
MAXWAN, LOVE COVE: The architects' proposal for a structure that should function as a visual display of the actual workings and events of pop and maritime culture in Taiwan.
ARISTIDE ANTONAS, KATERINA KOUTSOGIANNI, CRANE ROOMS: Rooms moving up and down provide summer shelters with changing views in non-hospitable beaches or hills nearby the sea.
ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS, ABU DABI PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE: The Abu Dhabi Performing Arts Centre's distinct formal language is derived from a set of typologies evident in organizational systems and growth in the natural world.
FAULDERS STUDIO, GEOTUBE: Born from unique environmental conditions in Persian Gulf, GEOtube is a new kind of urban sculptural tower.
SOU FUJIMOTO ARCHITECTS, PRIMITIVE FUTURE HOUSE 2008: Though this structure was a small pavilion for an exhibition that only lasted for four days, it is not a mere pavilion but a proposal for the prototypical house of the future.
ANNA MARIA SIMATOU AND MARIANTHE DENDROU, LIVING MOUNTAIN: This 2011 eVolo Skyscraper Competition entry is an attempt at solving overpopulation by creating a nature-mimicking habitat in the desert.
BIG ARCHITECTS/GRONTMII/SPACESCAPE, STOCKHOLMSPORTEN: The winning project for the Stockholmsporten master plan competition to design an inviting new entrance portal into Stockholm at the intersection of a newly planned super-junction.
LAVA LABORATORY FOR VISIONARY ARCHITECTURE, MASDAR PLAZA: The plaza itself - just like the entire Masdar City project - explores the concept that the future well-being of cities depends on mankind's ability to develop and integrate sustainable technology.
ODILE DECQ BENOÎT CORNETTE ARCHITECTS AND URBAN PLANNERS, PAVILLION 8 AND RESTAURANT ARCHIPEL: The Archipel on the rivers Rhone and Saône in France consists of a series of motionless small bubble islands, but also of animated elements and mobiles that are an integral part of it.
(rumoured) FOSTER & PARTNERS, NEW APPLE CAMPUS: On June 7th, Apple founder and CEO Steve Jobs presented his idea for a new Apple campus at the Cupertino City Council.
