See the first US Air Force B-52 airstrike against ISIS

USAF A B-52 arrives in Doha, Qatar to begin carrying out raids against ISIS.

Since the summer of 2014, the US and a coalition of 65 partner nations have waged war on ISIS from the air and the ground, but only recently did the legendary B-52 bomber join the fight.

The first video released from the Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve shows a departure from the B-52’s carpet bombing strategy of old. Instead, this video shows precision munitions hammering individual targets.

The footage below shows a B-52 hammering a ISIS weapon’s storage facility near Qayyarah, Iraq:

Here’s a closer shot:

