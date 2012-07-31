See The First Promo Image For 'The Hangover Part III'

The first promotional art for “The Hangover Part III” was released today via Legendary Pictures’ Facebook page, found by ComingSoon.net.



“The Hangover Part III” will reunite director Todd Phillips with stars Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Ed Helms and is due in theatres on May 24, 2013. The film is rumoured to take place in Tijuana.

Check out the fierce logo below:

Photo: Legendary Pictures

SEE ALSO: ‘Rush Hour 4’ is probably happening >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.