See The 9 Racy Covers Newsweek Didn't Run For This Week's Issue

Jaywon Choe
This week, Newsweek ran this cover to accompany Andrew Sullivan’s story entitled “The Politics of Sex.”The story takes a look at the recent battle over contraception between the president and Catholic Church, and the cover is a clever representation of the issue, albeit relatively benign.

But as part of a new initiative, Newsweek posted pictures of all the other potential covers that they ultimately decided against. And aside from being dicier, some of them may have in fact been better choices.

What are your thoughts?

Two People Having Sex In American Flag...

American Flag Sex Toy

See the shape?

Where is your hanging chad?

SEX sells magazines, especially in ALL CAPS

Good excuse for a naked lady covering herself, like a post-lapsarian Eve

More Female Body Parts

Red White and Blue Condoms wrapper

And a Condom Flag

