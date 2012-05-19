Meet The 17 Student Designers Who Wowed Calvin Klein

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The fashion world is a cold, cold place — even with all the fur that’s sent down the runway each season.But 17 student designers were lucky enough to show their work in front of the man behind a billion dollar business: Calvin Klein.



The Pratt Institute held it’s annual student fashion show last month to a crowd that also included designers Vivienne Tam, Yeohlee Teng and Dennis Basso, Vogue Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles, and New York Times Chief Fashion Critic Cathy Horyn.

The seventeen 21 and 22 year-olds, who are a small portion of the thousands of graduating students from New York City this May, were chosen from the fashion department’s entire class.

Stand out looks included a quilted skirt and top by Kelsy Parkhouse that evoked the Rodarte aesthetic and sharp menswear from Juan Pozo.

