REAL ESTATE PORN OF THE DAY: The $15 Million Home That Lenny Dykstra Trashed And Abandoned

Gus Lubin
lennydykstra tbi

1072 Newbern Court in Thousand Oaks, California used to be the gorgeous mansion of Wayne Gretzky. Then Lenny “Nails” Dykstra got his hands on it and ran it to the ground.

The bankrupt baseball legend turned financial columnist declared bankruptcy and defaulted on his home last summer. He left the home in a state of utter disrepair, vandalised, littered with beer bottles, dog feces, and raw sewage, and a torn-out toilet.

Dykstra bought the mansion from Gretzky in 2005 for $17.5 million. He put it on the market last summer at the Hail Mary price of $25 million and failed to find a buyer. That’s about the time Nails destroyed the place.

But now it’s back on the market for $15 million. Thanks to a tens of thousands of dollars renovation by mortgage-holder JPMorgan Chase & Co., the mansion is no longer a bio-hazard.

We can’t say exactly how the mansion looks today. These beautiful pictures were taken when The Great One was still in charge.

See The $15 Million Home That Lenny Dykstra Trashed And Abandoned >

From the front

Source: Index Investors

From the back

Source: Index Investors

Hedges and apple trees

Source: Index Investors

Gorgeous brick guest house

Source: Index Investors

Mountains on all sides

A world-class tennis court

Source: Index Investors

Plasma TV built into the brick

Source: Index Investors

Imagine the pool parties

Source: Index Investors

Super-elegant interior

Source: Index Investors

Source: Index Investors

The home theatre...

Source: Index Investors

The kitchen...

Source: Index Investors

The billiards room...

Source: Index Investors

Maybe card tables were a bad idea

Source: Index Investors

At-home bar was definitely a bad idea

Source: Index Investors

Did the chandeliers survive?

Source: Index Investors

See now...

