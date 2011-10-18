See SA500: NYC's New Tech Career Fair

Julie Hansen, Zachary Lichaa

On Saturday, the NYC tech community took over the floor of the NYSE for a massive tech career fair. Some 53 companies and 500 engineers mingled.

Business Insider was there, recruiting for PHP developers. We met dozens of students from Cornell, Penn, Rutgers, Tufts, Columbia, and more, as well as recent graduates looking to make a move. 

organiser NextJump did an amazing job of creating this first-ever event. The floor was packed with geeks. And schwag. And hope, as growing companies who are creating new jobs looked for aspiring engineers to fill them. 

The opening bell rang at noon to kick off the event

Exhibitors were a who's who of NYC tech companies, as well as a few from Boston and DC.

Chief Architect Pax Dickinson staffed the Business Insider booth

The schwag went fast! Did we mention we are looking for PHP developers?

Event organisers: NextJump CEO Charlie Kim and EVP of merchant services Meghan Messenger

In NextJump's words, here's why it created SA500:

Six years ago, one of the most influential technology leaders told us that in order to build an awesome technology company we had to relocate our offices to the West Coast. We respectfully disagreed. Instead, we took it as a challenge to work harder and commit fiercely to creating a thriving and innovative internet company on the East Coast. It hasn't always been an easy road, but we're (very) proud of the 'Made in the East Coast' company we've created.

Today our offices have some of the brightest, friendliest, and fiercest ping pong-playing engineers around. But the biggest challenge we, and others like us, face is recruiting such talent. Most engineers see Silicon Valley as their only possible destination. There is still little awareness that NYC, Boston, and DC are kick-arse options for a graduating engineer; it's a marketing battle.

We believe that New York City and other metropolitan centres in the northeast are home to awesome tech companies and communities and they deserve to grow without losing talent to Silicon Valley. We created SA500 to showcase those companies to engineers and present the existing tech ecosystem and its opportunities. As a company that's been able to invest in college recruiting on the East Coast, we feel we have the experience and expertise to lead this charge in the interest of the ecosystem.

NextJump's tireless Jooe Kim welcomed AppNexus to the event

NextJump had a cool booth...

... and the coolest schwag at the event!

Company logo ping-pong balls. Must-have.

10gen showed off MongoDB gear

Sailthru engineers prepped for the candidates

Chartbeat engineers handed out cool Tshirts

Etsy had the best-decorated table by far

Hard to compete with handmade crafts.

LivingSocial's brightly-coloured sunglasses were a hit

Engineers arrived and began passing out resumes

Mingling and networking, East Coast style. And part of NYC's growing tech ecosystem.

