See SA500: NYC's New Tech Career Fair

In NextJump's words, here's why it created SA500:

Six years ago, one of the most influential technology leaders told us that in order to build an awesome technology company we had to relocate our offices to the West Coast. We respectfully disagreed. Instead, we took it as a challenge to work harder and commit fiercely to creating a thriving and innovative internet company on the East Coast. It hasn't always been an easy road, but we're (very) proud of the 'Made in the East Coast' company we've created.

Today our offices have some of the brightest, friendliest, and fiercest ping pong-playing engineers around. But the biggest challenge we, and others like us, face is recruiting such talent. Most engineers see Silicon Valley as their only possible destination. There is still little awareness that NYC, Boston, and DC are kick-arse options for a graduating engineer; it's a marketing battle.

We believe that New York City and other metropolitan centres in the northeast are home to awesome tech companies and communities and they deserve to grow without losing talent to Silicon Valley. We created SA500 to showcase those companies to engineers and present the existing tech ecosystem and its opportunities. As a company that's been able to invest in college recruiting on the East Coast, we feel we have the experience and expertise to lead this charge in the interest of the ecosystem.