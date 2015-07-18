If you missed the best images of Pluto, you can catch them on the side of an NYC skyscraper starting this weekend

New York City residents and tourists visiting Times Square are in for a galactic treat this weekend.

This bustling focal point of the city, often referred to as “The Center of the Universe,” will broadcast a little but historically significant piece of the real universe starting Saturday.

The Toshiba Vision Screens atop the One Times Square building will screen the newly revealed images of Pluto captured by NASA’s historic New Horizons mission.

The screening will start midnight Saturday, July 18 and last through Saturday, July 25.

They will feature the best and closest images of Pluto’s strangely mountainous and hillocky terrain, which will rotate every five minutes for a week.

The images are from when NASA made history on July 14 by pulling off humankind’s closest approach to the distant, icy dwarf planet Pluto. The team unveiled the first of many images of the icy world on July 15.

The high volume of photos and scientific data coupled with slow cable-modem-grade connection speeds means that the best and most detailed images are just beginning to trickle in. They won’t stop downlinking for nine months to a year.

So for now, we’ll have to do with the handful of images they have released this week. Enjoy!

