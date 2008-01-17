See? Murdoch Rethinking Free WSJ

We argued last week that News Corp’s Murdoch might not, in fact, make the WSJ free–and, as expected, were greeted with howls of laughter from the digerati.

But now the Observer reports that Murdoch is indeed rethinking his free plan:

According to three people present at [a] bureau chiefs’ meeting last week, Mr. Murdoch has scaled back his ambition to make WSJ.com entirely free. “He said he originally thought making it free would bring in the biggest audience, but that after studying it it’s not as simple as he thought,” said one person present. Mr. Murdoch said that they would continue to study it, and there’s a strong possibility that a hybrid model would be created perhaps similar to what’s being used now (The Journal‘s news content is currently behind a firewall; its opinion page was opened for free last week).

We await the cackles of Murdoch-ridicule from the digerati.

Meanwhile, in other bureau-chief-shindig news, Murdoch also apparently mortified the WSJ’s editors by suggesting that the paper’s front page stories were a bit long.

