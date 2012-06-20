TRENDING IN VIRAL VIDEO: Microsoft's New Ad For Its Surface Tablet

Microsoft’s ad for its new tablet, Surface, was released only yesterday on YouTube but it’s already the top viral commercial of the last 24 hours on Unruly Media’s viral video ad chart, with 112,331 shares in blogs and social media, and 1.2 million views on YouTube.



The ad is a creative departure for Microsoft, which is known for its human-oriented and often clumsy sales pitches. It’s sleek, even cool—a relatively rare concept in the company’s marketing. And it focuses on the look and feel of the product, with its super flat keyboard, and not the specs of its operating system. (It’s not clear which agency made the ad, but both JWT and Razorfish are on Microsoft’s roster.)

