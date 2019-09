On the last play of the game, 16th-ranked Michigan State threw a hail mary that was tipped and then caught at the one yard line. Officials initially ruled that the receiver was down at the one-yard line giving the game to sixth-ranked Wisconsin. But then instant replay took over.



Oh mamma!

Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

