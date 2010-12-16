See Michael Vick's First Post-Jail Ad Campaign

Philadelphia Eagle Michael Vick finally has his first real endorsement deal since returning to the NFL after a two-year stint in jail on dog fighting charges.



It’s ad campaign with Woodbury Nissan, a car dealership in New Jersey. The production values and acting leave a lot to be desired, but hey … you gotta start somewhere.

Check out the campaign below:



This is a major step on his long road back to respectability. And way to pay off his debts.

How much will he cash in for next season?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.