See Madonna & Guy Ritchie's 12-Year-Old Son Rocco All Grown Up

Rocco at a premiere with his family in 2007.

Photo: Getty

It feels like just yesterday Madonna and her then-husband, director Guy Ritchie, presented their baby boy Rocco to the world in August 2000.Madonna and Ritchie have since divorced, but Rocco is now a grown up 12-year-old working as a back-up dancer on his superstar mother’s current MDNA world tour.



Rocco appeared on “Ellen” Wednesday, where he revealed to the talk show host that his pop star mother is, in fact, very strict, saying “She’s a good mother. Yes. That’s all I have to say. She’s very strict, but in a good way.”

See what Rocco has to say when Ellen asks him about his mother’s recent flashing antics on-stage:



