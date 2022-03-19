Search

Russian billionaires are reportedly fleeing to Dubai. See some of the city’s most popular luxury properties attracting the world’s wealthiest people.

Sarah Jackson

Two businessmen walking in the old town at the bottom of the megatall skyscraper Burj Khalifa in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).
  • Many countries have sanctioned Russia’s elite over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • One city, however, still welcomes them: Dubai.
  • Many of Russia’s billionaires are reportedly fleeing there now. Here’s a look at luxury real estate in the UAE attracting ultra-rich clients.
Dozens of Russian elites have been sanctioned in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) toasts holding a glass of vodka with Deputy Defence Minister Valery Gerasimov (R) as Presidential Administration Chief of Staff Sergei Ivanov (C).
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) toasts holding a glass of vodka with Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov (R) and Presidential Administration Chief of Staff Sergei Ivanov (C). Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
While many have been banned from countries including the US and UK, there’s still one place welcoming them with open arms: Dubai.
This picture taken on July 8, 2020 shows an aerial view of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the tallest structure and building in the world, in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, during a government-organised helicopter tour.
Source: The New York Times
The UAE, which includes Dubai, initially abstained from a US-led United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the invasion. It has reportedly reassured Russia that it won’t impose sanctions unless mandated to do so by the UN.
The United Nations Security Council votes on a draft resolution requesting a UN General Assembly emergency session on Ukraine at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 27, 2022. The UN Security Council UNSC on Sunday adopted Resolution 2623 that calls for an 'emergency special session' of the UN General Assembly to consider and recommend collective action on the Ukraine crisis.
Source: The New York Times, Business Insider
Members of Russia’s elite are reportedly fleeing to the safe haven after being cut off from entering much of the rest of the world.
The sun sets behind Burj Khalifa and other high rise buildings, in the Emirati city of Dubai, on September 12, 2020.
Source: The New York Times
Dubai is famed for its luxury real estate, which draws the business of wealthy clients around the world.
Luxury towers that dominate the skyline in the Dubai Marina district, center, and the new Dubai Harbor development, right, are seen from the observation deck of 'The View at The Palm Jumeirah' in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. A global body focused on fighting money laundering on Friday, March 4, 2022, placed the United Arab Emirates on its so-called 'gray list' over concerns that the global trade hub isn't doing enough to stop criminals and militants from hiding wealth there. Real estate is one sector analysts say is ripe for hiding those funds.
Here’s a look at some of the most lavish places attracting Russian billionaires fleeing from global sanctions:
1. Burj Khalifa
The skyline of Dubai and the high Burj Khalifa are pictured at sunset on February 9, 2021.
The world’s tallest skyscraper houses 900 luxury apartments. They include everything from studios, which start at around 1.1 million AED ($299,483), to four-bedroom units, which go for 24.8 million AED ($6.8 million).
Burj Khalifa Dubai
Source: Bayut
2. Dubai Marina
A boat and jet skis ride the waves in front of the Dubai Marina in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, July 19, 2021.
Many properties dot the popular Dubai Marina.
A view of skyline with apartment building skyscrapers at Marina district in New Dubai on November 16, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Source: Bayut
All told, there are several thousands of residences available at the Marina, which range from around 478,000 AED ($130,139) to 20 million AED ($5.4 million).
A richly coloured fountain of Arabic tile beneath the opulent residential towers of the Dubai Marina.
3. Jumeirah Beach Residence
A general view of Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) on March 19, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Source: Bayut
Minutes from the Marina, you’ll find this waterfront high-rise residential block. Jumeirah Beach Residence is comprised of roughly 40 skyscrapers, 35 of which are residential towers and five are hotels.
The Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residences (L) are seen from above on February 8, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Studios here sell for 834,000 AED on average ($227,062). Interested buyers looking for more space will also find penthouses, duplexes, and five-bedroom apartments, which typically sell for around 12.9 million AED ($3.5 million).
It’s also one of Dubai’s most popular freehold areas, meaning property there is “free from hold” from any entity besides its owner.
A drone light show is pictured at Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai on January 13, 2021.
4. Palm Jumeirah
Palm Island
This $12-billion manmade archipelago takes the shape of a palm tree and is divided into segments including The Crescent, The Trunk, and 17 “fronds.” Studios on the artificial islands start at 750,000 AED ($204,193), and five-bedroom apartments can run you 40 million AED ($11 million).
A picture shows the Palm Jumeirah in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on January 10, 2022.
Source: Bayut
5. Emirates Hills
This picture taken on July 8, 2020 shows an aerial view of a Golf course in the Emirates Hills area of the Gulf emirate of Dubai, during a government-organised helicopter tour. - Dubai reopened its doors to international visitors on July 7 in the hope of reviving its tourism industry after a nearly four-month closure.
This upscale gated community, often referred to as “the Beverly Hills of Dubai,” is comprised of roughly 600 villas. A unit currently available for sale boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across its 18,553 square feet. It’s furnished and ready for move-in for the cool price of 50 million AED ($13.6 million).
This picture taken on July 8, 2020 shows an aerial view of a Golf course in the Emirates Hills area of the Gulf emirate of Dubai, during a government-organised helicopter tour. - Dubai reopened its doors to international visitors on July 7 in the hope of reviving its tourism industry after a nearly four-month closure.
Source: Emirates Hills
6. Business Bay
A taxi in Dubai's Business Bay on November 2, 2017
A mixed-use neighborhood on the banks of the Dubai Canal, Business Bay has both residential and commercial buildings. The average sale price of studios in the area is 660,000 AED ($179,690), while five-bedroom apartments go for 39.7 million AED on average ($10.8 million).
A general view of Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2020.
The annual rent of a penthouse in Business Bay averages up to 1.3 million AED ($353,934), and a four-bedroom villa can run you 247,000 AED ($67,247) per year.
7. Dubai International Financial Center
A general view of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) among high-rise towers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates June 18, 2019. Picture taken June 18, 2019.
Near Business Bay, you’ll find another major mixed-use development: The Dubai International Financial Center. The area is a leading financial hub for the South Asian, African, and Middle Eastern markets, with residences ranging from studios to triplex penthouses. Sale prices for penthouses typically start around 3.9 million AED ($1.1 million).
-Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) at night in the central downtown business district.
Source: Bayut

