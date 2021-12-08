These were the most mispronounced words of 2021, including Chipotle, Ever Given, dogecoin, and dalgona from ‘Squid Game’ — see the full list

Language-learning app Babbel released a list of the US and UK’s most butchered words of 2021.

They include entries like Chipotle, dogecoin, ethereum, Shein, and container ship Ever Given.

See the full list of the most mispronounced words of the year − and the right way to say them.

If you hadn’t noticed before, it’s become clear now that pretty much no one agrees on how to pronounce “Omicron,” the new coronavirus variant.

But that’s not the only word that has confounded newscasters lately. On Tuesday, the language-learning app Babbel released a list of the most mispronounced words of the year, based on words that have stumped newscasters and other people on TV. It was compiled by the US Captioning Company and the British Institute of Verbatim Reporters.

Babbel had language expert Todd Ehresmann weigh in on the right way to say these words.

Here’s the list for the US, complete with their correct pronunciations: