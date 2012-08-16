See Lady Gaga's New 'Blood And Semen' Fragrance TV Ad — Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Lady Gaga: This is the new TV spot for the singer’s “blood and semen” perfume, Fame. It was directed by Ridley Scott. (We first told you about this campaign on July 18.)



Diet Coke: all new can.

Photo: Coca-Cola

Diet Coke: here’s what the newly redesigned can looks like. The new livery comes from design shop Turner Duckworth.

Anheuser-Busch InBev will sponsor a Jay-Z-produced concert movie. It’s another coup for Steven Stoute’s Translation.



Subway‘s Facebook page was overwhelmed with Japanese “Hentai” porn posted by trolls. Subway has taken up the issue with Facebook.

Tobacco logos banned completely in Australia. Replaced with health warnings.

EBay bans sale of magic spells and potions. Where will Hogwarts’ students go for back-to-school supplies?

GROUP M NAMES ROB NORMAN GLOBAL CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER: The North America CEO will take on the new role at the WPP media buying group. Kelly Clark, currently global CEO of Group M’s Maxus, will replace Norman as NA CEO; Vikram Sakhuja, CEO of Group M India and South Asia, will succeed Mr. Clark as CEO of Maxus, according to Ad Age.

10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT WORKING AT FACEBOOK: “There is a fully-working hot tub in the New York office …” And nine other hilarious asides from Facebook’s London site lead, Philip Su. See photos of a Facebook hot tub here.

