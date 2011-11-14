See Justin Timberlake At The Marine Corps Ball With The Corporal Who Asked Him Out On YouTube

Photo: WTVR-TV

Remember the spate of military service members inviting Hollywood celebrities to be their dates to various balls and galas?It started in July when Sgt. Scott Moore extended a YouTube invitation to actress Mila Kunis to attend a Marine Corps. ball with him.



Days later, Cpl. Kelly De Santis upped the stakes with her own invitation to Justin Timberlake. Even Betty White scored an invite, though the former “Golden Girls” star had to turn it down.

Kunis and Timberlake both accepted their invites however, and on Saturday night Timberlake made good on his promise to attend the ball, held in Richmond, Va. (Kunis’s date is scheduled for next weekend.)

A ball attendee snapped this photo of Timberlake, whom the wife of a Marine attending the event said posed for photographs and seemed like a normal guy, according to local CBS affiliate WTVR-TV.

A day before the event, De Santis told Access Hollywood in an interview she was excited for her date — and ready for a dance-off.

“My friends keep saying, ‘Dance-off!’ They know about my skills,” she said.

“I honestly don’t think he’ll be able to keep up with my group of people… I don’t think he’ll be able to keep up with us.”

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.