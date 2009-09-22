Now Jerry Brown Hopes Madoff Will Propel Him To CA Governorship

Jerry Brown, California’s Attorney General, is tying himself to just about every problem stemming from the financial crisis.



Overkill? Perhaps. But Brown is probably running for governor.

Today, Brown wrote at the Huffington Post about Beverly Hills financial adviser Stanley Chais, who pocketed some $270 million over the decades by feeding money to Bernie Madoff.

“Sadly, the rise of super-sized swindlers like Madoff and Chais was inevitable given the mindless deregulation-mania of the last decade — abetted and made possible by a complicit Congress, SEC, and inattentive White House,” Brown writes.

Last week, Brown piled on to the rating agency bashing, launching an investigation into their role in fueling the financial crisis and subpoenaing Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch to determine “whether the firms violated California law when they recklessly gave ‘stellar ratings to shaky assets.'”

In April, Brown Jr. today filed suit against three Wells Fargo affiliates to recover $1.5 billion for California investors who purchased auction-rate securities based on “false and deceptive” advice that these financial instruments were “as safe and liquid as cash.”

Want more? Check out these press releases: there are suits against predatory lenders, health insurers acting badly, mortgage scam artists, and many more, almost one ever other day.

Run, Jerry, run!

