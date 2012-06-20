11 Crazy Sneakers From The Adidas Designer Behind The 'Shackle Shoes'

Photo: adidas / Facebook
Most people had no clue who Jeremy Scott was until this week, when Adidas debuted his Winter 2012 collection.It included the “JS Roundhouse Mid,” a shoe topped off with plastic shackles. Claims of racism and insensitivity regarding slavery soon followed and late last night Adidas pulled the plug on the shoe.
The American fashion designer is known for his outrageous designs. He has partnered with Adidas since the mid-2000s. Within the sneaker world, his Wings collection is the iconic centre of the brand’s Originals Collection. Among celebrities, he is a favourite of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and others.
The shackle shoe is just the tip of the iceberg.
Prior to the recent controversy, Scott's most famous work with Adidas came with his popular Wings series. This was a 2009 model featuring 3D wings in place of the famous Adidas stripes.
These JS Wings 2.0 are in gold and feature a more pronounced wings. Old school Adidas fans will enjoy the classic three stripes.
Here's the only reason why most of you know or have seen Scott's work, the JS Roundhouse Mid, aka the shackle shoe. This was part of Scott's Winter 2012 preview. After photos were posted on Facebook, some criticised the design for making light of slavery. Yesterday, Adidas announced it was pulling the shoe.
Here's the statement from Adidas via Darren Rovell:
Our collaboration with Jeremy Scott has always stood for creativity & originality. Jeremy Scott is renowned as a designer whose style is quirky & lighthearted & his previous shoe designs for adidas Originals have, for example, included panda heads & Mickey Mouse. The design of the JS Roundhouse Mid is nothing more than the designer Jeremy Scott's outrageous & unique take on fashion & has nothing to do with slavery. Since teh shoe debuted on our Facebook page ahead of its market release in August, adidas has received both favourable & critical feedback. We apologise if people are offended by the design & we are withdrawing our plans to make them available to the marketplace.
The New York Observer's Foster Kamer has an interesting view on the inspiration on the shoes, hint--it's not slavery.
These are a licensed product from Walt Disney featuring the classic character. Oddly, of all Scott's creations, these look the most uncomfortable.
This was part of the 2012 winter preview along with the shackle shoe. There are a million questions one might have about this shoe, starting with 'why?' and ending with 'what happens when it rains?' Scott has been working with bears and other stuffed animals for years--these just happen to be the most colourful.
The Gorilla Shoes are currently on sale from Adidas for $200 a pair. There's a limit of three per purchase, but you get free shipping.
Some companies say you get a free T-shirt with purchase of sneakers. This is probably not what they were thinking.
If you were hoping to wear these to your next black tie affair, be warned they're already out of style. They debuted in late 2010 as part of Adidas' Original Collection.
The JS Wedge was the other standout shoe from Scott's Winter preview. In case you like butterflies, these come out in August.
The Wings line has led to a host of spin-offs and remain Scott's most popular creation. Here's fans at an event in SOHO this year.
The one thing you can't complain about Scott is his naming process. These were called 'Flames' and they were hot. (Geddit?) These are now sold out, at nearly $200 each. If you are a size 9, there's a new pair on eBay for $468.
These are a men's shoe.
Here's Adidas' own description:
Yee-haw! These adidas Originals Jeremy Scott MEGA Soft Cell boots get you rodeo-ready with their hybrid cowboy-boot-meets-basketball-trainer style. The men's boots are made from soft synthetic leather with a debossed Trefoil on the heel and tongue, and MEGA Soft Cell cushioning.
For those interested, the hybrid cowboy boot/basketball/trainer will set you back $240.
