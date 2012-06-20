11 Crazy Sneakers From The Adidas Designer Behind The 'Shackle Shoes'

Jeremy Scott, fashion designer.

Photo: adidas / Facebook

Most people had no clue who Jeremy Scott was until this week, when Adidas debuted his Winter 2012 collection.It included the “JS Roundhouse Mid,” a shoe topped off with plastic shackles. Claims of racism and insensitivity regarding slavery soon followed and late last night Adidas pulled the plug on the shoe.



The American fashion designer is known for his outrageous designs. He has partnered with Adidas since the mid-2000s. Within the sneaker world, his Wings collection is the iconic centre of the brand’s Originals Collection. Among celebrities, he is a favourite of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and others.

The shackle shoe is just the tip of the iceberg.

