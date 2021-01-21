Biden flew to DC on a luxurious Boeing 737 private jet with its own master bedroom and shower — see inside

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Joe Biden flying to Washington, DC ahead of his inauguration.

President Joe Biden flew to Washington, DC on a Boeing 737 private jet instead of an Air Force plane.

The airliner-turned-private-jet is favoured among the wealthy jet set for its range and spacious cabin.

Amtrak was the president’s first choice of transport but security concerns scrubbed the plan.

President Joe Biden arrived in Washington, DC ahead of his inauguration not on a US Air Force plane, but on a chartered private jet.

A Boeing Business Jet 737 flew Biden from Delaware New Castle Airport to Andrews Air Force Base on Tuesday, taking the then-president-elect to the nation’s capital in style and luxury as the aircraft is typically reserved for the upper echelon of private flyers. Biden had used a similar but less luxurious 737 on the campaign trail after initially turning one down.



California’s Jet Edge International operates the airliner-turned-private jet, a veritable flying penthouse apartment complete with a master bedroom and onboard shower. The aircraft is ideal for intercontinental flying as its amenities allow for it to be a true home away from home.

Biden only used the jet for a quick 78-nautical mile hop as security concerns thwarted the president’s preferred method of transportation between the two cities, Amtrak. It was likely his last flight on the plane as he’ll have access to an entire fleet of luxurious military planes and helicopters to transport him anywhere he wants to go.

And now that the 737 no longer being used by the president, the plane can be chartered by anybody that can afford the high price tag. An hour alone on the jet is likely in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Take a look inside this Boeing Business Jet 737.

Here’s the plane that flew then-President-elect Biden from Wilmington, Delaware to Washington, DC.

Jet Edge International's Boeing Business Jet 737.

The Boeing Business Jet 737 is based on the popular 737-700 airliner used by the likes of Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and United Airlines in the US and countless others around the world.



Two CRM56-7B20 engines power the aircraft with 20,600 pounds of thrust enabling a top speed of 470 knots and range of 6,200 nautical miles.



On the inside, it’s hard to tell that you’re onboard an airliner and not in a luxurious apartment or hotel suite.



The living area of the plane features a mix of club seats and divans accompanied by a mid-cabin bar.



There are only six of these club seats, also known in the industry as captain’s chairs, in this section with the three divans providing the bulk of the seating.



Moving back in the plane, then comes the interchangeable dining and conference area with a six-place table.



The accompanying high-definition television also comes with AppleTV and Blu-ray capabilities.



The final two sections are private spaces for the principal flyer including this office.



The space can be used to hold meetings or get work done in private using the aircraft’s complimentary domestic WiFi.



The plane also features a private bedroom but it’s unlikely that Biden used the bed given the short flight time from Delaware to Maryland.



Directly adjacent to the master bedroom is the en suite bathroom.



It’s the largest on the aircraft complete with a full vanity and shower, a key selling point for these airliners-turned-private-jets.



The other bathroom is smaller with no shower but still a world away from the typical lavatory on a commercial airliner.



Despite all the space, there’s only seating for 16 passengers in total.



In the front of the plane is the galley, or the main workstation for the flight attendants onboard, where onboard meals and beverages are crafted



But while the Boeing 737 BBJ is a highly-capable and luxurious aircraft, Biden now has access to a larger jet known as the “Queen of the Skies.”

Chris Graythen/Getty Air Force One.



This modified Boeing 747, or VC-25A to the US Air Force, serves as the president’s primary aircraft.

1000 Words/Shutterstock Air Force One.

It’s known, of course, as “Air Force One” when the president is onboard.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana President Donald Trump walks down the stairs from Air Force One upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base.

The jet comes complete with a private office, master bedroom, communications suite, and a medical bay.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty President Donald Trump onboard Air Force One.

Its range is, technically, unlimited as it can be refueled in the air.

w_p_o/Shutterstock.com Air Force One.

And it has room for 71 passengers.

Biden will have this plane until 2024 when the new aircraft arrive to replace the current models.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty The aircraft replacing the current Air Force One is the Boeing 747-8i.

And if he misses the 737s that served as his campaign plane and flew him to Washington, the Air Force has one of those too.

Angel DiBilio/Shutterstock.com A US Air Force Boeing C-40.

