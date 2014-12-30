See Inside The Stylish Luxury Hotel In The Swiss Alps That Comes With A Personal 'Ski Butler'

The Chedi AndermattCourtesy of The Chedi Andermatt

Located just two hours from Zurich, the tiny town of Andermatt has not always been a well-known ski destination.

But since the opening of The Chedi Andermatt hotel, the idyllic town in the Swiss Alps has become a widely talked about vacation spot and even secured a place on the New York Times’ ‘Best Places to Go’ list.

Designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy, the incredible hotel is a contemporary ski-chalet and is meant to be a mix of “alpine chic meets Asian sleek.”

The 105-room luxury hotel has a ski-in living room, an après-ski outdoor hydrothermal bath, a 115-foot-long indoor heated pool, an extensive wine and cigar library, and a walk-in cheese cellar. 

Plus, guest have their own personal ski butler to help them choose ski equipment and carry skis to and from the slopes. 

Rooms in the hotel can cost from 500 to 8,000 dollars a night, according to the Daily Mail. 

Welcome to The Chedi Andermatt, a luxurious ski resort that is tucked away in the Urseren Valley in the Swiss Alps.

The 5-star hotel opened in 2013, and is the first European property for the Asia-based GMH Hotels.

The interior of the hotel mixes traditional alpine comfort with a contemporary Asian style.

The lobby comes equipped with dozens of cashmere shawls to keep you warm.

Plus, there are over 200 cozy log fireplaces throughout the hotel.

The Chedi recently won the European Hotel Design Awards for best bedrooms and bathrooms.

Every suite has its own fireplace, timer planked walls, Rubens-inspired painted murals, ultra plush beds, and heated floors.

The bathrooms all have a deep soak bathtub.

And private balconies to look out onto the incredible mountain surroundings.

The best room in the hotel is the Furka suite, which is a 3,552 square-foot luxury room that is offered at a little over 8,000 dollars a night.

The Furka is twice the size of the other rooms in the hotel and has three bedrooms, a grand dining room, a full kitchen, and a living room.

The room even has its own personal spa that has a steam bath, sauna, and Jacuzzi.

But there is also a massive spa on the ground floor of the hotel.

The main attraction in the spa has to be the incredible 115-foot-long indoor pool.

And there are plenty of beds to sit in and unwind.

The spa also offers a vast array of luxury therapeutic massages like a Himalayan warm stone massage and a detoxifying crystal body polish.

The hotel has a wine library that offers a massive selection of high-end wines hand picked by expert sommeliers.

While the cigar library is a bit more intimate and has twelve lounge chairs, and a collection of some of the world's finest cigars.

The hotel even has a walk-in humidor cheese cellar.

Plus, there are plenty of fine dining options available.

The main restaurant has four theatre kitchens, so you can watch your meal being prepared.

Or guests can be seated in a private dining room for a more intimate experience.

The bar offers signature cocktails and fur blankets to keep guests comfortable and warm.

Here is one last glimpse at this cozy Swiss retreat.

