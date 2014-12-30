See Inside The Stylish Luxury Hotel In The Swiss Alps That Comes With A Personal 'Ski Butler'

Located just two hours from Zurich, the tiny town of Andermatt has not always been a well-known ski destination.
But since the opening of The Chedi Andermatt hotel, the idyllic town in the Swiss Alps has become a widely talked about vacation spot and even secured a place on the New York Times’ ‘Best Places to Go’ list.
Designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy, the incredible hotel is a contemporary ski-chalet and is meant to be a mix of “alpine chic meets Asian sleek.”
The 105-room luxury hotel has a ski-in living room, an après-ski outdoor hydrothermal bath, a 115-foot-long indoor heated pool, an extensive wine and cigar library, and a walk-in cheese cellar.
Plus, guest have their own personal ski butler to help them choose ski equipment and carry skis to and from the slopes.
Rooms in the hotel can cost from 500 to 8,000 dollars a night, according to the Daily Mail.
Welcome to The Chedi Andermatt, a luxurious ski resort that is tucked away in the Urseren Valley in the Swiss Alps.
Every suite has its own fireplace, timer planked walls, Rubens-inspired painted murals, ultra plush beds, and heated floors.
The best room in the hotel is the Furka suite, which is a 3,552 square-foot luxury room that is offered at a little over 8,000 dollars a night.
The Furka is twice the size of the other rooms in the hotel and has three bedrooms, a grand dining room, a full kitchen, and a living room.
The spa also offers a vast array of luxury therapeutic massages like a Himalayan warm stone massage and a detoxifying crystal body polish.
The hotel has a wine library that offers a massive selection of high-end wines hand picked by expert sommeliers.
While the cigar library is a bit more intimate and has twelve lounge chairs, and a collection of some of the world's finest cigars.
