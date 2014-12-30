See Inside The Stylish Luxury Hotel In The Swiss Alps That Comes With A Personal 'Ski Butler'

Located just two hours from Zurich, the tiny town of Andermatt has not always been a well-known ski destination.

But since the opening of The Chedi Andermatt hotel, the idyllic town in the Swiss Alps has become a widely talked about vacation spot and even secured a place on the New York Times’ ‘Best Places to Go’ list.

Designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy, the incredible hotel is a contemporary ski-chalet and is meant to be a mix of “alpine chic meets Asian sleek.”

The 105-room luxury hotel has a ski-in living room, an après-ski outdoor hydrothermal bath, a 115-foot-long indoor heated pool, an extensive wine and cigar library, and a walk-in cheese cellar.

Plus, guest have their own personal ski butler to help them choose ski equipment and carry skis to and from the slopes.

Rooms in the hotel can cost from 500 to 8,000 dollars a night, according to the Daily Mail.

