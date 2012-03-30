Inside The Swag-Filled Cartoon Network's Upfront Event With Nick Cannon

Yesterday afternoon, Cartoon Network held its upfront event—where a channel comes out and showcases its new and returning shows for the year—at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City.



The venue was filled with television executives, ad agency media buyers, press, and, naturally, the cartoon characters who have made the network a success.

Since 2005, the Cartoon Network is on track to have its best first quarter ratings ever. What makes the network so successful? The shows, their website and their celebrity appearances.

We’ll take you behind the scenes of Cartoon Network’s Upfront with character statues, new network shows, cool freebies, Nick Cannon and more.

