Inside The Swag-Filled Cartoon Network's Upfront Event With Nick Cannon

Yesterday afternoon, Cartoon Network held its upfront event—where a channel comes out and showcases its new and returning shows for the year—at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City.
The venue was filled with television executives, ad agency media buyers, press, and, naturally, the cartoon characters who have made the network a success.
Since 2005, the Cartoon Network is on track to have its best first quarter ratings ever. What makes the network so successful? The shows, their website and their celebrity appearances.
We’ll take you behind the scenes of Cartoon Network’s Upfront with character statues, new network shows, cool freebies, Nick Cannon and more.
Forget folders filled with papers and photos. This is my press kit. All members of the press received a Cartoon Network USB flash drive filled with info on returning and new shows.
Time to head inside. There were plenty of staff on hand with champagne, peach martinis and food to keep you full and happy.
When you filled your appetite on bite-size snacks and hors d'oeuvres, there's the open bar. He claimed to make the best cosmopolitans.
Spotted. Now if only we could get a photo in between all of the people going up to him every minute to introduce themselves and ask for pictures.
We learned why Nick Cannon was there—the network picked up his kids sketch comedy series featuring Cartoon Network star, Jeremy Shada (below). From what we saw, it looks like there will be a lot of rapping from Shada and his family written by Cannon.
That's it. I was hoping for a screening of a new show or longer sneak peeks. I don't think I was the only one.
