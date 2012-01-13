See Inside Beyoncé's Ridiculous Million Dollar Maternity Suite

A beige and brown colour palate, mahogany walls, four flat screen TVs, crystal bowls a top modern table tops, a coordinated sitting area and a freshly-tiled kitchenette complete with stainless steel appliances– these are the interiors that made up Beyoncé‘s alleged $1.3 million maternity suite at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

If these pictures TMZ somehow obtained are for real, then Jay-Z and Beyoncé, the reigning couple of hip hop, certainly had the royal treatment to welcome Blue Ivy into the world.

“A month ago, [hospital workers] tore down 6-8 rooms and turned them into two suites,” US Weekly quoted a Lenox Hill hospital source as saying. The couple “paid to have it constructed just for them.”



And while Jayoncé’s fellow hospital patients were peeved at the A-list couple prompting an investigation by the Health Department, one person who doesn’t think the million dollar birth plan was a bad idea?

Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“If [the hospital] got paid a lot of money and it let them provide services to other people who don’t have insurance or can’t afford it, I’m not so sure it’s a bad thing,” Bloomberg stated Tuesday in a press conference (not about Blue Ivy). “Full-paying patients are very valuable to hospitals in this day and age.”

To see Beyoncé’s sweet suite, click HERE.

