Airbus turned its A220 airliner into a private jet with the help of a graffiti artist – see inside

The ACJ TwoTwenty, which is the private version of the A220 airliner, was launched in October 2020 and is part of Airbus’ new line of “Xtra Large Bizjets.” ACJ TwoTwenty Business Jet Airbus Source: Airbus

The aircraft houses six living spaces, including the entrance with a VIP lavatory, the business lounge, the main lounge, the cinema lounge, the master bedroom, and an en-suite bathroom. ACJ TwoTwenty cabin Airbus Source: Airbus

Onboard are innovative technologies, like enhanced onboard WiFi, electro-chromatic windows, and LED lights. First ACJ TwoTwenty Airbus Source: Airbus

The plane also has an increased range, allowing it to fly over 12 flight hours and connect cities like London and Los Angeles, Tokyo and Dubai, and Beijing and Melbourne, according to Airbus. ACJ TwoTwenty business lounge Airbus Source: Airbus

The aircraft has three times more living space than competing bizjets and offers a flexible cabin catalog, meaning the interior arrangement can be tailored to the buyer. Flexible cabin catalog Airbus Source: Airbus

Airbus offers four versions of the cabin, including Quintessence… Quintessence dining room Airbus Source: Airbus

Timeless… Timeless dining room Airbus Source: Airbus

Avant-garde… Avant-garde dining room Airbus Source: Airbus

And a special design by artist Cyril Kongo, also known as Mr. Colorful, who “brings the cabin design to a next level of emotion,” with vibrant colors, unique patterns, and branded textures and fabrics. Cyril Kongo, aka Mr. Colorful Airbus Source: Airbus

Kongo’s designs cover all spaces of the jet. Most notable are the main lounge and cinema lounge, which will be partially hand-painted by the artist. ACJ TwoTwenty main lounge Airbus Source: Airbus

The main lounge is designed for resting or fine dining and can accommodate eight people, which is a first for business jets. ACJ TwoTwenty main lounge Airbus Source: Airbus

The flying art gallery features an entrance with a VIP lavatory and chef’s kitchen. The space has a colorful light display and suede-covered ceiling. ACJ TwoTwenty entrance Airbus Source: Airbus

The plane’s colorful business lounge was envisioned by Kongo to “connect comfort, functionality, and emotions in one space.” ACJ TwoTwenty business lounge Airbus Source: Airbus

A custom-made master bedroom sits at the back of the plane, featuring Kongo’s art on the walls, floor, pillows, and duvet. ACJ TwoTwenty master bedroom Airbus Source: Airbus

The en-suite bathroom has a waterfall shower and a specially designed engraved shower door with Mr. Colorful’s unique lettering. ACJ TwoTwenty en-suite bathroom Airbus Source: Airbus

Kongo’s favorite space on the jet is the cinema lounge, which he partially hand-painted. The room has branded textures and fabrics on the floor and furniture. ACJ TwoTwenty cinema lounge Airbus Source: Airbus

Mr. Colorful said the colors used in the design are about life, happiness, love, and joy. ACJ TwoTwenty Airbus Source: Airbus