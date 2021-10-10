Airbus turned its A220 airliner into a private jet with the help of a graffiti artist – see inside

- Airbus collaborated with French artist Cyril Kongo on the interior design of its ACJ TwoTwenty bizjet.
- Kongo used street art and vibrant colors to bridge his background with the private plane.
- The ACJ TwoTwenty is part of Airbus’ “Xtra Large Bizjet” line and is three times bigger than competing aircraft.
The ACJ TwoTwenty, which is the private version of the A220 airliner, was launched in October 2020 and is part of Airbus’ new line of “Xtra Large Bizjets.”
The aircraft houses six living spaces, including the entrance with a VIP lavatory, the business lounge, the main lounge, the cinema lounge, the master bedroom, and an en-suite bathroom.
Onboard are innovative technologies, like enhanced onboard WiFi, electro-chromatic windows, and LED lights.
The plane also has an increased range, allowing it to fly over 12 flight hours and connect cities like London and Los Angeles, Tokyo and Dubai, and Beijing and Melbourne, according to Airbus.
The aircraft has three times more living space than competing bizjets and offers a flexible cabin catalog, meaning the interior arrangement can be tailored to the buyer.
Airbus offers four versions of the cabin, including Quintessence…
Timeless…
Avant-garde…
And a special design by artist Cyril Kongo, also known as Mr. Colorful, who “brings the cabin design to a next level of emotion,” with vibrant colors, unique patterns, and branded textures and fabrics.
Kongo’s designs cover all spaces of the jet. Most notable are the main lounge and cinema lounge, which will be partially hand-painted by the artist.
The main lounge is designed for resting or fine dining and can accommodate eight people, which is a first for business jets.
The flying art gallery features an entrance with a VIP lavatory and chef’s kitchen. The space has a colorful light display and suede-covered ceiling.
The plane’s colorful business lounge was envisioned by Kongo to “connect comfort, functionality, and emotions in one space.”
A custom-made master bedroom sits at the back of the plane, featuring Kongo’s art on the walls, floor, pillows, and duvet.
The en-suite bathroom has a waterfall shower and a specially designed engraved shower door with Mr. Colorful’s unique lettering.
Kongo’s favorite space on the jet is the cinema lounge, which he partially hand-painted. The room has branded textures and fabrics on the floor and furniture.
Mr. Colorful said the colors used in the design are about life, happiness, love, and joy.
He emphasized his vision for the cabin came from street art and that he wants to bridge his artistic background with the cozy, private jet.