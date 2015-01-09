HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Beachfront Hamptons Mansion With An Indoor Grotto Is On The Market For $49 Million

Sotheby’s International Real EstateQuite the spread.
A mansion in Sag Harbour has just been discounted by $US19 million, according to Curbed Hamptons.
Originally listed for $US65 million, the property price has dropped to $US49 million.
The mansion is called “Angel View” and is a custom-built, 12,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house that sits on 6.5 acres of land and has 500 feet of waterfront property.
It also has quite a few amenities, including an indoor grotto, a two-tiered infinity edge pool, tennis courts, a luxe cabana, and an estate-wide sound system.
The property is actually three plots of land combined for a total of 6.5 acres. It also has waterfront access.
Its floor-to-ceiling windows look out on the expansive landscaping and let in plenty of natural light.
There's also another room with an eight-seat dining room table under an elaborate wood-work ceiling.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.