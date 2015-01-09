HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Beachfront Hamptons Mansion With An Indoor Grotto Is On The Market For $49 Million

Megan Willett
Angel View house Sag Harbour $US49 millionSotheby’s International Real EstateQuite the spread.

A mansion in Sag Harbour has just been discounted by $US19 million, according to Curbed Hamptons

Originally listed for $US65 million, the property price has dropped to $US49 million.

The mansion is called “Angel View” and is a custom-built, 12,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house that sits on 6.5 acres of land and has 500 feet of waterfront property.

It also has quite a few amenities, including an indoor grotto, a two-tiered infinity edge pool, tennis courts, a luxe cabana, and an estate-wide sound system.

Welcome to Angel View in Sag Harbour. The property just went on sale for $49 million.

The property is actually three plots of land combined for a total of 6.5 acres. It also has waterfront access.

The home is quite secluded with two private gates.

In total, the house has 12,000 square feet of space and an estate-wide sound system.

Its floor-to-ceiling windows look out on the expansive landscaping and let in plenty of natural light.

The home was custom-built and comes with seven fireplaces.

The kitchen has an island as well as long dining table.

There's also another room with an eight-seat dining room table under an elaborate wood-work ceiling.

The home has a total of six bedrooms.

There are also six full baths as well as two half baths.

Downstairs is a custom-built movie theatre with seating for seven and a projector.

At the very top of the house is this round reading room with a painted ceiling.

The home also has a billiards room.

And an indoor pool.

Now let's take a look at the grounds.

If you want to swim outside, you can take a dip in this two-tiered infinity edge pool.

For those who want to stay dry, they can laze around in the cabana.

Or explore the 6.5 acres of grounds, gardens, and ponds.

There's a full tennis court on the property as well.

And, of course, 500 feet of waterfront property.

It has access to the water as well as 50-foot bluffs that drop to the beach.

All in all, it's a very nice spread.

One last look at Sag Harbour's Angel View home.

