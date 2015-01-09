HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Beachfront Hamptons Mansion With An Indoor Grotto Is On The Market For $49 Million

A mansion in Sag Harbour has just been discounted by $US19 million, according to Curbed Hamptons.

Originally listed for $US65 million, the property price has dropped to $US49 million.

The mansion is called “Angel View” and is a custom-built, 12,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house that sits on 6.5 acres of land and has 500 feet of waterfront property.

It also has quite a few amenities, including an indoor grotto, a two-tiered infinity edge pool, tennis courts, a luxe cabana, and an estate-wide sound system.

