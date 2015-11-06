See if your local Target store is closing

Target is closing 13 stores in 11 states.

The company said “the decision to close a Target store is not made lightly” and the stores that are being shut down have suffered several years of decreasing profitability.

Some employees will be given the choice of transferring to another store, the company said. The stores will close on January 30, 2016.

Some customers are launching online campaigns to save their stores, including one for a store in New Ulm, Minnesota.

“The closing of this store hits us hard, a shock to us all,” one supporter wrote on a Facebook group devoted to saving the New Ulm store. “We decided that fighting corporate Target may be hard, near impossible, but we are NOT giving in.”

Target has 1,799 U.S. stores.

Here’s the list of stores that are closing:

Austin North East in Austin, Texas

Suncoast Pasco County in Odessa, Florida

Casa Grande, Arizona

Victorville, California

East Flint in Flint, Michigan

Columbus Southwest in Columbus, Ohio

Springfield, Ohio

Northridge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Superior, Wisconsin

New Ulm, Minnesota

Ottumwa, Iowa

Anderson, Indiana

Dixie Highway in Louisville, Kentucky

