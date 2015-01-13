See If Your Hometown Macy's Is Closing

Macy’s is closing 14 of its 790 stores in the coming months, resulting in more than 1,300 layoffs.

Final clearance sales will begin Monday and run for eight to 12 weeks at the affected stores.

One of the Macy’s locations that is closing in Southfield, Mich., has been open for more than 60 years.

Here are the stores that will close and the number of employees at each location who will lose their jobs.

Metro Center, Phoenix, Ariz. (opened in 1973; 88 associates)

Cupertino Square Mall, Cupertino, Calif. (opened in 1997; 111 associates)

Promenade (main store), Woodland Hills, Calif. (opened in 1993; 112 associates)

Promenade (furniture gallery), Woodland Hills, Calif. (opened in 1993; 19 associates)

Gulf View Square, Port Richey, Fla. (opened in 1981; 78 associates)

Northland Center, Southfield, Mich. (opened in 1954; 170 associates)

Wendover, Greensboro, N.C. (opened in 2002; 83 associates)

Ledgewood Mall, Ledgewood, N.J. (opened in 1994; 79 associates)

ShoppingTown Mall, DeWitt, N.Y. (opened in 1993; 94 associates)

Rotterdam Square, Schenectady, N.Y. (opened in 1995; 98 associates)

Kingsdale Shopping Center, Columbus, Ohio (opened in 1970; 115 associates);

Richmond Town Square, Richmond Heights, Ohio (opened in 1998; 105 associates)

Upper Valley Mall, Springfield, Ohio (opened in 1971; 79 associates)

Southland Mall, Memphis, Tenn. (opened in 1966; 112 associates)

J.C. Penney also announced last week that it would be closing about 40 stores within the next year.

Macy’s said the closures are part of restructuring of its merchandising and marketing operations in response to changes in the way customers shop in stores and online.

