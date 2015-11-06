See if you can name all these legendary cricketers caught in one Shane Warne Instagram post

The US is about to get a taste of cricket, and arguably a better one than anyone has ever seen on Australian soil.

Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar will captain all-star sides in three exhibition games over the next week, starting at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets baseball team, tomorrow.

Of course, Warne has been busy on social media. This morning, he posted this shot of the All-Stars on their way to practice:

A photo posted by Shane Warne (@shanewarne23) on Nov 5, 2015 at 10:55am PST

It’s like that cheesy pic your aunt’s got on the wall of the lonely cafe with James Dean and Marilyn Monroe in it. Or Warnie’s own “Ultimate Pool Party” mural.

We’ll let you look at it for a while. See how many you can recognise.

Here’s a hint – the teams have been chosen from:

Shane Warne, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Michael Vaughn, Jonty Rhodes, Jacques Kallis, Andrew Symonds, Kumar Sangakkara, Saqlain Mushtaq, Daniel Vettori, Courtney Walsh, Wasim Akram, Allan Donald and Ajit Agarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Brian Lara, Saurav Ganguly, Mahela Jayawardene, Carl Hooper, Moin Khan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Graeme Swann, Curtly Ambrose, Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener, Shoaib Akhtar and Glenn McGrath.

We got at least 17.

Let’s just take up a bit more space with another post from Warne of Brian Lara showing the US President how to bat:

Very cool @bcl375400 & a wonderful technique from the president too ! #Cricketallstars #USA #T/20 #makinghistory A photo posted by Shane Warne (@shanewarne23) on Oct 10, 2015 at 5:20pm PDT

When you’re ready, here’s our best shot at spotting the greats:

Picture: Shane Warne/Instagram

Let us know who we missed or got wrong, and we’ll make the fix.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.